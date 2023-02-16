England power to 279-5 against New Zealand

Ben Duckett and Harry Brook struck blistering half-centuries as England raced to 279-5 at dinner on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

England were closing in on 300 off just 48 overs in the day-night test as they again unleashed the aggressive approach that has carried them to nine wins from their past 10 Tests.

New Zealand's depleted attack fought back midway through the second session when Ollie Pope, Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes fell in quick succession, allowing debut pace bowlers Blair Tickner (1-72) and Scott Kuggeleijn (1-51) to claim their maiden Test scalps.

It didn't stop Brook from playing his shots, the in-form Yorkshireman accelerating to an unbeaten 79 off 64 balls that featured a glorious straight six off New Zealand captain Tim Southee (2-71).