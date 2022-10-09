Spinners, Conway sink Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s misery in the tri-nation Twenty20 series continued as they suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Bangladesh brought three changes in the playing XI, tried a new opening pair and demoted skipper Shakib Al Hasan to no.7 but couldn’t change their fortunes as they posted a meagre 137-8 against New Zealand.

A returning Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 33 off 29 balls while Nurul Hasan’s unbeaten 25 off 12 balls pushed Bangladesh’s total beyond 130 after they were asked to bat first.