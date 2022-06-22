Fully fit Taskin raring to play against West Indies

Taskin, however, claimed that he has recovered from his back troubles after a bowling session on Wednesday.
“I got hurt in the gym a few days back. Now, by the grace of almighty Allah, I’m doing fine,” Taskin told the media on Wednesday.
“Yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday) I bowled with 100 per cent effort. I tried to bowl all kinds of deliveries and our selectors and physicians were also present there. They were satisfied, I too was satisfied. I didn’t face any problems. Now the rest is up to Allah,” he added.
Taskin is set to fly to the Caribbean islands with the rest of the limited overs squad on 24 June.
Taskin has been receiving praise from everyone since making a comeback in international cricket with renewed energy and focus.
Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan brought up Taskin’s name in the media after the Tigers lost the Antigua Test, saying the other pacers should take a leaf out of Taskin’s book.
Taskin, naturally, was inspired by the praise from the skipper.
“No doubt, he (Shakib) is a legend. When he said that, personally it felt great. It inspired me to do even better.”
Taskin has been selected for just the ODI series against West Indies. But the pacer made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to be a one-format bowler as he aspires to become a regular player for Bangladesh in all three formats.
“I want to play in every format. If I feel it’s getting too much for me, I will speak up. But right now, I don’t feel that (I need rest). This is the perfect time for me to stay fit and play as much as possible. My dream is to become a world class bowler. I’ve not reached a stage where I would need rest.”
Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies started with a seven-wicket defeat in the first Test. But Taskin believes the Tigers are more than capable of turning their fortunes around in the limited-overs series.
“We are a good white ball team. We have the ability to do well. But in cricket, nothing is ever easy when you are playing in away conditions. We have to play our best cricket if we want to do well and Allah willing, we have the ability to do so. Let’s see what happens.”
The second and final Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will begin on 24 June. The three-match Twenty20 international series will begin on 2 July. The ODI series will begin on 10 July.