Fully fit Taskin raring to play against West Indies

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is raring to go to the Caribbean islands and join the national team before the limited over series begins after recovering from nagging injuries.

Taskin sustained an injury in April, during Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa. The 27-year-old started bowling in the nets this month after recovering from his shoulder injury.

Taskin was well on track to regain full fitness and take part in Bangladesh’s three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies before his participation was once again under doubt after he sustained a back injury during a recent gym session.