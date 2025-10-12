Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh to clinch ODI series

Bangladesh were skittled out for just 109 runs to suffer a crushing 81-run defeat in the second ODI, giving Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

Bangladesh, which conceded a five-wicket defeat in the first game got a glimmer of hope to level the series when they bundled out Afghanistan for 190 in 44.5 overs.

But an abysmal batting led to their second consecutive bilateral ODI series to Afghanistan as their innings lasted only 28.3 overs.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid scythed down Bangladesh innings with an impeccable bowling show that saw him grabbed five wickets for only 17 runs.