Bangladesh suffer 32-run defeat to Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Bangladesh's batting woes resurfaced as they slumped to a 32-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the opening game of the three-match T20 International series at Queens Sports Club in Harare today, Wednesday despite a career-best bowling performance from pacer Nahid Rana.

Set a target of 171, Bangladesh were bundled out for 138 in 19 overs after suffering a dramatic collapse, losing their last five wickets for just eight runs in the space of 14 deliveries.

Yasir Ali, returning to Bangladesh's T20I side after a four-year absence, offered the only significant resistance with a maiden T20I half-century. He struck 54 off 38 balls, smashing two fours and three sixes, but his dismissal sparked the visitors' collapse.