Barishal consolidate table position, Khulna eliminated

And with the loss Khulna’s faintest of hopes of getting into the top four are evaporated as they have just four points from 10 matches.
After losing the toss Barishal got off to a flying start thanks to their openers Anamul Haque and Fazle Mahmud who formed a 32-run stand off 20 balls.
Throughout the innings Barishal lost wickets in regular intervals but all their batters batted with perfect T20 template keeping the tempo and that saw the team posted a formidable 194-5.
Barishal’s one-down Ibrahim Zardan was the slowest off the lot scoring at run a ball 23 while the others barring 39 off 29 from opener Mahmud, maintained strike rates of well over 150 to keep on the run wheel.
Shakib, who came to bat at four struck as many as four sixes amid the euphoria of large weekend crowd mostly supporting Barishal, scored 36 off just 21 balls.
Iftikhar Ahmed, who is in great form, remained not out on 51 off 31 while Karim Janat played a late cameo of 16 off eight.
Van Meekeren of Khulna picked up three wickets but leaked 49 runs off four overs while Nahidul Islam and Hasan Murad conceded just 26 and 25 respectively bowling full quota of overs.
In reply, Khulna lost their experience campaigner Tamim just for one but their two overseas players Andrew Balbirnie and Shai Hope kept the hopes alive adding 44 off 26 balls.
Barishal, however, made two quick strikes getting rid off Balbirnie for 37 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck. Shai Hope soon was dismissed by Khaled Ahmed to see his side reduced to 54-4 in eighth over.
Yasir Ali and Nahidul Islam tried to repair the damage and chase down the target but the task was to steep. Despite some good shots from Yasir, who made 60 off 38, the side fell well short ending on 157-8.