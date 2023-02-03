Barishal consolidate table position, Khulna eliminated

Shakib al Hasan showcased yet another impressive show for Fortune Barishal as his side beat Khulna Tigers by 35 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

With the win Barishal strengthened their position for the top two in the league table to get a chance of playing the first qualifier as they have now amassed 14 points, two behind table toppers Sylhet Strikers from 10 matches.