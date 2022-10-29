Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup opponents: Zimbabwe

Journey till now
After not qualifying for the 2021 edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup and also missing the berth in the ODI World Cup in 2019, the Zimbabwe side arrived in Australia with a chip on their shoulders.
The African team, which is riddled with financial hardships and is often neglected by the top teams and the ICC, had a point to prove in this year’s T20 World Cup. And so far, they have done exactly that.
Zimbabwe first made it past the group-stage, finishing as champions of Group B, a spot everyone expected two-time champions the West Indies to occupy before the tournament.
Zimbabwe lost to the West Indies in the group-stage, but defeated Ireland and Scotland to book a spot in Group 2 of the Super 12.
In their first match of the Super 12, they were headed towards a certain defeat against South Africa, with the Proteas just 13 runs away from chasing down a 64-run target in seven overs in a rain-curtailed match.
But the rub of the green went in Zimbabwe’s favour as rain once again stopped the play, this time for good. The match ended as a no result and Zimbabwe earned a fortuitous point.
In their second match, however, Zimbabwe didn’t have to depend on luck. Against Pakistan, the Zimbabwean bowlers and fielders played their hearts out and secured a one-run victory while defending just 130-8 in a nail-biting encounter in Perth.
This victory has disrupted all pre-tournament equations surrounding Group 2. Zimbabwe now have a realistic chance of making it to the semifinal as group runners-up, behind India, who are sitting pretty at the top of the group with two wins in two games.
Zimbabwe have three matches left in the Super 12 stage against Bangladesh, the Netherlands and India respectively. If Zimbabwe manages to win two of those games, they will finish the phase with seven points, which is out of Pakistan’s reach, who are yet to score a point after two matches.
South Africa, who are at level with Zimbabwe in terms of points after two games but are ahead in net run-rate, are set to face India, Pakistan and the Netherlands.
If South Africa lose two of those matches, and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three, it will be Zimbabwe taking on the Group 1 champion in the first semi-final in Sydney on 9 November.
So, to reach the semifinal of a T20 World Cup for the first time, a win against Bangladesh is crucial for Zimbabwe.
Players to watch out for
The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far has been Sikandar Raza’s tournament.
Raza is both Zimbabwe’s highest run-getter (145) and highest wicket-taker (eight) in the competition and has been named the player of the match in all of Zimbabwe’s victories in the ongoing tournament.
Against Pakistan, Raza shifted the momentum of the match when he took three wickets in four deliveries, a set-back Pakistan couldn’t recover from.
Raza has been in prolific form with the bat in T20Is throughout 2022, scoring 661 runs in 20 innings at a lofty strike-rate of 151.60 and hefty average of 36.72.
His off-spin bowling has also been more than handy for Zimbabwe in 2022, as he has claimed 23 wickets at an economy rate below six.
Raza’s recent record against Bangladesh is also excellent. In July earlier this year, he struck consecutive half-centuries to hand the Tigers a 2-1 series defeat in Harare.
Other than the 36-year-old all-rounder, Zimbabwe will be looking at its young pace attack of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans to repeat what they did against Pakistan just two days ago.
Prediction
Although Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are familiar foes, this is set to be both teams first ever match at a T20 World Cup.
In recent years, Bangladesh has dominated this rivalry. But in 2022, Zimbabwe turned the tables on Bangladesh when they defeated the Tigers in a T20I and a One-Day International (ODI) series.
Zimbabwe will enter the match on the high of defeating Pakistan while Bangladesh are still reeling from the pummeling they received from South Africa.
All in all, this is set to be a very evenly matched contest, with Bangladesh slightly ahead on paper while Zimbabwe edging ahead in terms of form.
Record: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe
Matches: 19
Bangladesh won: 12
Zimbabwe won: 7
Squad
Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams