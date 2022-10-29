Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup opponents: Zimbabwe

After not qualifying for the 2021 edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup and also missing the berth in the ODI World Cup in 2019, the Zimbabwe side arrived in Australia with a chip on their shoulders.

The African team, which is riddled with financial hardships and is often neglected by the top teams and the ICC, had a point to prove in this year’s T20 World Cup. And so far, they have done exactly that.

Zimbabwe first made it past the group-stage, finishing as champions of Group B, a spot everyone expected two-time champions the West Indies to occupy before the tournament.