Chelsea’s limp Champions League exit completes season from hell

Of the 11 that started Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Manchester City in the final in May 2021, only four were in Lampard’s line-up to face Real on Tuesday.

Despite masterminding Chelsea’s European triumph, Tuchel was surprisingly dismissed in September amid reports of rows between the German and Boehly over transfer policy.

Perhaps Tuchel had a point because Boehly’s £550 million ($671 million) spending spree on new signings has done nothing to solve Chelsea’s problems.

When the fiery Tuchel was axed, Potter was hired as the “collaborative” manager who would work with Boehly to replicate his impressive work with low-budget Brighton on a bigger stage with Chelsea.

But the former Ostersunds and Swansea boss looked out of his depth from the start of his first job at a major club.

It proved impossible for Potter to juggle a bloated squad, with Boehly crucially failing to find a prolific striker in his frenzied spending.