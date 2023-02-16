Towhid included in ODI squad, Tamim returns

Towhid Hridoy gets a call in the national squad for the first time as Bangladesh Cricket Board announced 14-man squad for first two one-day internationals against England scheduled to take place early next month.

Bangladesh will also get the services of their regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal as he is set to return in the international arena with the series. The left-handed batter last played for Bangladesh in the series against Zimbabwe last year and missed the three-match ODI against India.