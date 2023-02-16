Towhid included in ODI squad, Tamim returns

The 22-year-old Towhid enjoyed an outstanding form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League as the right-handed batter scored 403 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.30 with the strike rate of 141.40.
Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Yasir Ali who were in the ODI squad against India in the three-match series, the last one Bangladesh played in December 2022.
The first ODI against England will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on 1 March while the next match will take place in the same venue on 3 March. The final match will be staged at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong on 6 March.
Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy.