Cornwall storm sinks Shakib’s Guyana

Barbados Royals all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall’s blistering 91 off 54 balls blew away Shakib Al Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League, as Barbados won the match by 87 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Cornwall struck 11 massive sixes to power his team to 195-5, which proved to be too much for Guyana, who were bundled out for 108 in 17.4 overs.