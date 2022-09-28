Cornwall storm sinks Shakib’s Guyana

Shakib, who won the player of the match award in the last two games, had an off day with the bat, scoring just one off two.
With the ball, Shakib was economical, conceding 22 runs in his three overs on a day when the other bowlers went for plenty. Shakib also kept Cornwall from scoring a century, getting the right-hander caught out at the long-on boundary in the 17th over.
Barbados booked a seat in the final with this win. Guyana, however, will get a second bite at the cherry, when they will face Jamaica Tallawahs, who beat Saint Lucia Kings in the eliminator, in the second qualifier on Thursday, the winner of which will play the final on 30 September.