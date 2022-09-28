Cricket

Caribbean Premier League

Cornwall storm sinks Shakib’s Guyana

Barbados Royals all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall raises his bat after reaching his half-century against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League in Guyana on 28 September, 2022
Barbados Royals all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall’s blistering 91 off 54 balls blew away Shakib Al Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League, as Barbados won the match by 87 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Cornwall struck 11 massive sixes to power his team to 195-5, which proved to be too much for Guyana, who were bundled out for 108 in 17.4 overs.

Shakib, who won the player of the match award in the last two games, had an off day with the bat, scoring just one off two.

With the ball, Shakib was economical, conceding 22 runs in his three overs on a day when the other bowlers went for plenty. Shakib also kept Cornwall from scoring a century, getting the right-hander caught out at the long-on boundary in the 17th over.

Barbados booked a seat in the final with this win. Guyana, however, will get a second bite at the cherry, when they will face Jamaica Tallawahs, who beat Saint Lucia Kings in the eliminator, in the second qualifier on Thursday, the winner of which will play the final on 30 September.

