Shuvagata’s 37 gives Chattogram a fighting total

After a 43-run second wicket partnership between Afif Hossain (29 off 21 balls) and Max O’Dowd (25 off 21 balls), Chattogram innings lost its way, losing five wickets for 33 runs.
However, some lusty blows from Shuvagata and an eight-ball 13 from Mehedi Hasan Rana made sure Chattogram scored 46 runs in the last four overs and give a total their bowlers can try to defend.
Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam and Khushdil Shah took two wickets each.
Earlier, Chattogram won the toss and opted to bat first.