Cricket

BPL 2023

Shuvagata’s 37 gives Chattogram a fighting total

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Chattogram Challengers batsman Afif Hossain plays a shot during their match against Comila Victorians in BPL9 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 16 January, 2023Chattogram Challengers Facebook page

Skipper Shuvagata Hom’s fighting 37 off 23 balls in difficult batting conditions took Chattogram Challengers to 135-8 against Comilla Victorians in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Shuvagata’s unbeaten knock, which was adorned with four fours and a six, dragged Chattogram to a fighting total after they were reduced to 78-6 inside14 overs.

After a 43-run second wicket partnership between Afif Hossain (29 off 21 balls) and Max O’Dowd (25 off 21 balls), Chattogram innings lost its way, losing five wickets for 33 runs.

However, some lusty blows from Shuvagata and an eight-ball 13 from Mehedi Hasan Rana made sure Chattogram scored 46 runs in the last four overs and give a total their bowlers can try to defend.

Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam and Khushdil Shah took two wickets each.

Earlier, Chattogram won the toss and opted to bat first.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment