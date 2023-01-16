Shuvagata’s 37 gives Chattogram a fighting total

Skipper Shuvagata Hom’s fighting 37 off 23 balls in difficult batting conditions took Chattogram Challengers to 135-8 against Comilla Victorians in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Shuvagata’s unbeaten knock, which was adorned with four fours and a six, dragged Chattogram to a fighting total after they were reduced to 78-6 inside14 overs.