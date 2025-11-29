Players accused of fixing excluded from final BPL auction list
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to exclude cricketers accused of fixing in the BPL auction.
Although the BCB has not officially announced their names, seven local players who were on the preliminary list are being dropped from the final BPL auction list.
They are: Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Sanjamul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, and Shafiul Islam.
The BCB has not officially stated whether they were excluded specifically because of allegations of involvement in fixing.
The BCB has also requested each franchise to provide the list of staff members who will work with their teams in this year’s BPL. The board has advised franchises not to include anyone suspected of fixing. Anyone falling under such suspicion will not be issued a BPL accreditation card.
After last year’s BPL, the BCB formed a three-member independent committee to investigate fixing.
In their 900-page report, the committee recommended keeping certain players and officials away from this year’s BPL.
The report also assigned further investigative responsibilities to Alex Marshall, adviser to the BCB’s anti-corruption department.
The auction for this year’s BPL will be held tomorrow at a five-star hotel in the capital.
The BPL opening ceremony is scheduled for 24 December in Mirpur, and the first match is set to take place on 26 December at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.