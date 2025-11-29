Players accused of fixing excluded from final BPL auction list

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to exclude cricketers accused of fixing in the BPL auction.

Although the BCB has not officially announced their names, seven local players who were on the preliminary list are being dropped from the final BPL auction list.

They are: Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Sanjamul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, and Shafiul Islam.

The BCB has not officially stated whether they were excluded specifically because of allegations of involvement in fixing.