Bangladesh seek redemption in T20 series against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh seek an improved performance in a bid to bounce back into the winning way as they gear up for a three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka.
The first T20 will be held today, Thursday, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match starts at 7:30 pm (Bangladesh Time).
Bangladesh lost the preceding two-match Test series 1-0 and three-match ODI series 2-1. Liton Das who was not part of the last two matches of the ODI series, following his lean batting patch, will lead the side in T20s.
They are also currently on a five-match losing streak in T20 format. After sweeping a three-match T20 series against the West Indies in the Caribbean at the end of the last year, Bangladesh are expected to be consistent in this format.
But they tasted a shocking 2-1 defeat to UAE in May which was followed by a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan just a week later.
Bangladeshi batters' power-hitting skill was always questionable and it was widely exposed against ICC associate nation UAE.
Since then the cricketers were seen working on power-hitting skills in different training sessions.
But ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said that building partnerships is also a key to grab the momentum in any format of cricket.
According to him, Bangladesh suffered defeat in the ODI series due to their lack of ability to form a big partnership.
"We are getting out soon after getting set," Miraz said. "We can't keep the momentum for too long. We have to work on it. It is imperative for any format of cricket."
"When I was batting with Hridoy today, we nearly grabbed the momentum (in the third ODI). Then I got out. Momentum is required for a partnership. Strike rotation is important in a partnership."
Bangladesh, however, had several memorable occasions against Sri Lanka in the T20 format, although they lost 11 and won six in 17 meetings.
Their highest score (215-5) in T20 format came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. What made the occasion more memorable was that they chased down Sri Lanka's 214-6 successfully with Mushfiqur Rahim smashing 35-ball 72 not out.
Bangladesh went past 200 plus total in T20 cricket only seven times, two of which came against Sri Lanka.
The visitors will get the full strength pace attack in the series with Taskin Ahmed and Muatfizur Rahman returning to the side after missing series against UAE and Pakistan (Mustafizur though only played the first T20 against UAE before joining IPL).
Bangladesh's pace attack, led by rejuvenated Taskin, did their job impeccably over the last three years, but their efforts were often undermined by inconsistent batting.
Bangladesh selectors also recalled pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and batter Naim Sheikh in the squad.
Squads
Bangladesh: Liton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Saifuddin.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando and Eshan Malinga.