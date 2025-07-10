Bangladesh seek redemption in T20 series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh seek an improved performance in a bid to bounce back into the winning way as they gear up for a three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

The first T20 will be held today, Thursday, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match starts at 7:30 pm (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh lost the preceding two-match Test series 1-0 and three-match ODI series 2-1. Liton Das who was not part of the last two matches of the ODI series, following his lean batting patch, will lead the side in T20s.

They are also currently on a five-match losing streak in T20 format. After sweeping a three-match T20 series against the West Indies in the Caribbean at the end of the last year, Bangladesh are expected to be consistent in this format.

But they tasted a shocking 2-1 defeat to UAE in May which was followed by a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan just a week later.

Bangladeshi batters' power-hitting skill was always questionable and it was widely exposed against ICC associate nation UAE.