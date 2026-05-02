New Zealand win rain-hit T20 to end Bangladesh series 1-1

Bevon Jacobs struck an unbeaten 62 to guide New Zealand to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-hit third T20 international on Saturday, with the series ending 1-1.

Chasing 103 in a revised 15-over contest, New Zealand slipped to 33-4 before Jacobs and Dean Foxcroft put on an unbeaten stand of 71 to reach the target in 11.4 overs in Dhaka.

Bangladesh won the opener before the second match was rained off.

Shoriful Islam produced a fiery opening spell and struck twice in his first over to remove opener Katene Clarke and number three Dane Cleaver, both out for one.

He returned in his second over to bowl Tim Robinson, who made 23 off 14 balls, and New Zealand slumped further when off-spinner Mahedi Hasan dismissed stand-in captain Nick Kelly for one.