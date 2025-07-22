Bangladesh eying historical series victory against Pakistan

Three of Bangladesh’s four victories against Pakistan have come at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, a stat that gave them a confidence to confirm the series.

“We definitely know about the wicket because we played lots of cricket in Mirpur. It’s not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way we batted, it looks good,” Bangladesh captain Liton Das said, adding that they want to go in the same vein during the second match.

Bangladesh are unlikely to bring any changes to their winning combination for today’s match.

Pakistan, however, vowed to come back in the series, showing a strong performance in a match turned out to be a ‘must win’ game for them.

“We got off to a little bit of a flyer. Fakhar Zaman played four or five shots. It gave us a false indication about how the surface was playing,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said.

“We didn’t help ourselves through the middle. We chose some poor options but when the ball started to nip through and bounced steeply, we probably didn’t assess that it was a bit more challenging to play high-risk shots.”