I can do even better in ODIs: Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto was in the middle of an intense batting session on a granite slab in the Sher-e-Bangla Indoor Stadium in Mirpur with coach Sohel Islam. He was batting against the red-ball, a clear indication that he was preparing for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan.

In Tests, Shanto’s recent record is quite poor. The left-hander only has one half-century in his previous 20 Test innings.

In white-ball cricket, the scenario is the complete opposite as his immense potential in the format is finally blossoming. He has been getting runs consistently in the shortest format since the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in last year’s October.