Smith passes Bradman, Khawaja bats on as Australia grind down Proteas

Steven Smith passed a Don Bradman landmark to claim his 30th Test century on Thursday as Usman Khawaja and Australia piled on the misery for the beleaguered South Africans in the third Sydney Test.

Smith passed Bradman's 29 Test hundreds with a majestic pull shot off Anrich Nortje to the boundary ropes to claim a home-town hundred off 190 balls.

He was out two balls later on 104 when he innocuously chipped back a catch to Keshav Maharaj for the left-arm spinner's first wicket of the series.

At tea on day two, Khawaja had moved on with his 13th Test century to be unconquered on 172 with Travis Head on 17 to have Australia in firm control at 394 for three.