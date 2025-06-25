Bowlers sparkle for Sri Lanka in second Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka's bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 220 for eight at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

On a track that offered little for the bowlers, it was debutant Sonal Dinusha who stole the spotlight.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner, thrust into the big league following Angelo Mathews' retirement, returned figures of two for 22 in an impressive debut.

Dinush's first scalp was Litton Das, ending a flourishing fifth-wicket partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim.

He then accounted for the prized wicket of Mushfiqur, who had scored a century in the first Test.

Pacer Vishwa Fernando provided useful support to Dinush.