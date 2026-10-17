Ervine, Taylor rescue Zimbabwe after Taskin’s early burst

Zimbabwe posted 271-8 in 50 overs after Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed struck three times in the opening four overs of their innings in the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Taskin finished with 3-44 from 10 overs, putting Zimbabwe under early pressure as they slumped to 24-3 inside seven overs. Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Tadiwanashe Marumani fell to the right-arm pacer, who conceded just 13 runs in his opening four-over spell.

However, Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor revived Zimbabwe’s innings with a 158-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Both batters scored half-centuries, helping their side recover from the early collapse.