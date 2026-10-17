Ervine, Taylor rescue Zimbabwe after Taskin’s early burst
Zimbabwe posted 271-8 in 50 overs after Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed struck three times in the opening four overs of their innings in the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Taskin finished with 3-44 from 10 overs, putting Zimbabwe under early pressure as they slumped to 24-3 inside seven overs. Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Tadiwanashe Marumani fell to the right-arm pacer, who conceded just 13 runs in his opening four-over spell.
However, Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor revived Zimbabwe’s innings with a 158-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Both batters scored half-centuries, helping their side recover from the early collapse.
Taylor made 81 off 101 balls before falling to part-time bowler Saif Hassan, who broke the partnership with his second delivery. Taylor attempted a reverse sweep but was caught by Mosaddek Hossain.
Saif struck again in his next over, dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza for four, leaving Zimbabwe at 182-5 after 38.1 overs.
Ervine continued to anchor the innings but missed out on a century. He scored 93 off 106 balls, including nine fours, before Shoriful Islam had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.
Shoriful then dismissed Brad Evans in the same over to finish with 2-47 from 10 overs, including one maiden.
Zimbabwe lost wickets in the closing overs but managed to cross the 250-run mark. Taskin conceded nine runs in his final over, while the lower order helped the team reach 271-8.
Bangladesh now need 272 runs to win.