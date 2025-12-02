Bangladesh seal Ireland T20 series with dominant win
Bangladesh clinched the T20 International series against Ireland in style, having sealed a dominant eight-wicket victory in the third and final game on Tuesday at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets apiece as Bangladesh wrapped up Ireland for 117 in 19.5 overs.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim then made the chase a cake-walk, hammering a 36 ball-55 not out, steering Bangladesh to 119-2 in 13.4 overs for a 2-1 victory in the series.
Ireland won the first game by 39 runs, raising a prospect of their first ever series victory over Bangladesh in any format of the game.
But the hosts clawed back in style to eventually end the 2025 with a winning not.
Bangladesh earlier swept the preceding two-match Test series.
Bangladesh's chase was as clinical as it should be to give them a morale boost ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup.
The home side lost Saif Hasan (19) and skipper Liton Das (7) in quick succession, giving Ireland a ray hope but Tanzid and Parvez Hossain Emon counter-attacked in style to make the Irish bowlers in disarray.
The put on 73 runs for the undefeated third wicket to help the side get over the line with Parvez Emon signing off the game with boundary past square leg.
He was unbeaten on 33 off 26, featuring one four and three sixes.
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling opted to bat first after winning the toss and himself led the charge with 27 ball-38, an innings laced with five fours and one six.
Thanks to his attacking batting, Ireland made a fluent start before pacer Shoriful Islam got the first breakthrough for the side, rattling the stump of Tim Tector who added 17 off 10.
Rishad, who took 3-21, got into act with the wicket of dangerous Stirling with a googly and his dismissal sparked a collapse from which the Irish side had never recovered.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan joined the party with Rishad to rip through Irish middle order.
George Dockrell who made 19 and Garethe Delany with 10, were the only other two batters apart from Stirling and Tector to reach double digits amid Bangladesh bowlers disciplined bowling on slow-paced wicket.
Mustafizur then came back in the death overs to clean up Irish tail, finishing with 3-11.
Pacer Shoriful Islam also played his part well with 2-21 in demolishing Irish batting line up.