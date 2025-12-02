Bangladesh seal Ireland T20 series with dominant win

Bangladesh clinched the T20 International series against Ireland in style, having sealed a dominant eight-wicket victory in the third and final game on Tuesday at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets apiece as Bangladesh wrapped up Ireland for 117 in 19.5 overs.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim then made the chase a cake-walk, hammering a 36 ball-55 not out, steering Bangladesh to 119-2 in 13.4 overs for a 2-1 victory in the series.

Ireland won the first game by 39 runs, raising a prospect of their first ever series victory over Bangladesh in any format of the game.