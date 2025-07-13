Openers depart within two overs, Bangladesh in trouble

13 runs in fourth over
Hridoy hit the first boundary of the match, skipping down the track and launching Shanaka's third delivery over long-on. He hit a boundary in the next, hinting a bit of counter attack in the fourth over.
Bangladesh 23/2 (4 overs)
Liton Das 5(7)
Towhid Hridoy 12(6)
Liton and Towhid Hridoy in middle
Liton and Towhid Hridoy in the crease. Bangladesh 10/2 in three overs.
Bangladesh 7/2 in 2 overs
Tanzid departs too, leaving Bangladesh in big trouble. Binura Fernando bowls a tight over, conceding only 2 runs, and get rid of the southpaw in the last delivery. Tanzid went for a big drive and got a thick edge, and Kusal Perera takes a spectacular catch short third man.
Bangladesh 7/2 (2 overs)
Emon gone, Thusara gives first breakthrough
Emon, the top scorer of the last match, gone for a duck in the very first over. Thushara gives the early breakthrough for Sri Lanka as his deadly inswinger rattled Emon's leg stump. Tanzid opened the account in the first ball with a three but Bangladesh scored only five losing a wicket.
Sri Lanka ask Bangladesh to bat first
Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first. Bangladesh have made three changes to their XI while Sri Lanka keep its winning combination in the second T20I in Dambulla.
Jaker Ali replaces Mohammad Naim in the middle order, while pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam have also entered the XI, replacing Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan.
Bangladesh skipper Liton reckons 180 would be a good score in this surface.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Liton Das (capt, wk), 4 Jaker Ali, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman 11 Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh look to bounce back in second T20I against Sri Lanka
Welcome to our live coverage!
After a disappointing seven-wicket loss in the opening match, Bangladesh face a must-win situation as they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The Tigers were outplayed in the first encounter, where Sri Lanka chased down the target with an over to spare, exposing weaknesses in both Bangladesh’s batting depth and death bowling.
With the series on the line, the visitors will be desperate to stage a comeback, while Sri Lanka will be aiming to seal the series at home. Toss is just moments away. Stay tuned for updates, analysis, and live commentary.