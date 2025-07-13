Openers depart within two overs, Bangladesh in trouble

Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first. Bangladesh have made three changes to their XI while Sri Lanka keep its winning combination in the second T20I in Dambulla.

Jaker Ali replaces Mohammad Naim in the middle order, while pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam have also entered the XI, replacing Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan.

Bangladesh skipper Liton reckons 180 would be a good score in this surface.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Liton Das (capt, wk), 4 Jaker Ali, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman 11 Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara