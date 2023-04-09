Uncapped Mrittunjoy called up for Ireland series, Taskin misses out

Uncapped pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury has been named in the15-man Bangladesh squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland next month in England.
Mrittunjoy came in place of Taskin Ahmed, who is still recovering from the side strain injury he suffered during the recently concluded home series against Ireland.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who was part of the ODI series at home against Ireland, has been axed from the squad. Pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam have returned to the 50-over team.
Mrittunjoy is in decent form with the ball, claiming nine wickets in seven games at an average of 27.88 for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing edition of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), with best figures of 3-31.
Shoriful last played an ODI in August 2022. The left-arm seamer already has 14 ODIs under his name.
Taijul had played in the ODI series against England before getting swapped out by Nasum in the Ireland series. Now, the selectors have recalled Taijul for the trip to England.
Mustafizur Rahman and Liton Das, the two Bangladeshis who are taking part in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Shakib Al Hasan decided to opt out of the tournament due to a ‘family emergency’, have also been named in the squad.
Both Liton and Mustafiz, who have been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively, will have to leave their franchise and join the Bangladesh team before the Ireland series.
Opener Rony Talukdar, who has made a splash since his inclusion in the T20 team, has retained his place in the ODI squad although he is yet to play an ODI for the Tigers.
Just before announcing the squad on Sunday, chief selector Minhajul Abedin had told the media, “The condition over there is really challenging. We kept that in mind, held discussions with the team management and formed the squad accordingly.”
“We have a pool of players. We are handing opportunities to some of them. Hopefully, we will finalise the World Cup squad before the Asia Cup. Before that, we will consider all performances of the cricketers. We will not overlook anyone,” he added.
The three-match series against Ireland will begin on 9 May at the Essex County Club ground in Chelmsford. The following two matches will take place on 12 and 15 May.
Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfhqiru Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Enadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury