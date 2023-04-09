Uncapped Mrittunjoy called up for Ireland series, Taskin misses out

Uncapped pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury has been named in the15-man Bangladesh squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland next month in England.

Mrittunjoy came in place of Taskin Ahmed, who is still recovering from the side strain injury he suffered during the recently concluded home series against Ireland.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who was part of the ODI series at home against Ireland, has been axed from the squad. Pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam have returned to the 50-over team.