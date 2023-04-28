Rajasthan go top as Jaiswal pummels Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted Rajasthan Royals back to winning ways over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to leapfrog MS Dhoni’s men at the top of the table in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal blasted 77 off 43 balls to give the men in pink an impressive total of 202-5 and Chennai fell 32 runs short in Jaipur thanks to five wickets between spinners Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jaiswal got Rajasthan off to a flier, hitting three fours in the first over and then another 18 runs in the third as he and Jos Buttler racked up 64 in the powerplay.