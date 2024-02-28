BPL: Can Shakib break the jinx of knockout stage today?

Shakib Al Hasan’s sheer dominance in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) history is phenomenal as he became man of the tournament in four out of nine seasons. In this year’s BPL, he has written a comeback story despite a horrible start to the tournament. While the statistics prove Shakib’s supremacy in the country’s only franchise tournament, it is also true that his performance in knockout stage since the final of 2013 edition is rather lackluster.

The question is can he break the jinx of the knockout match today while facing Tamim Iqbal-led Fortune Barishal in the second qualifier or again fail to live up to expectation.

Shakib played in the knockout stage in the very first BPL. The tournament was not played in the play-off format in that edition. Shakib, who played for Khulna in that BPL, played a scintillating innings of unbeaten 86 runs off 41 balls while replying to Dhaka Gladiator’s 192-run target in second semi-final.

Although his team lost the match, Shakib’s innings against a strong bowling attack consisting of Mashrafe Mortaza, in-form Shahid Afridi and Saeed Ajmal was praised. Shakib could not do well with the ball claiming one wicket for 45 runs in four overs.

The star all-rounder played for Dhaka in the BPL’s 2013 edition. In the final match, Shakib played an innings of 41 off 29 balls. He did not get any wicket conceding 21 runs in three overs.

