Great opportunity to do something no Bangladeshi side has done: Domingo

Bangladesh hope to secure their first-ever win on New Zealand soil against the injury-hit Black Caps after returning to the country for the first time since they narrowly avoided the 2019 Christchurch mosques massacre.

The tourists will play a three-match one-day international series against New Zealand opening in Dunedin on Saturday after completing two weeks of Covid-19 quarantine after arriving.

They have previously played 27 matches across all formats in New Zealand and lost them all, a record coach Russell Domingo said offered his side a chance to create history.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to do something that no Bangladeshi side has done before -- we’re all excited by it,” he said.