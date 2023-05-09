Birthday boy Mushfiq’s 61 helps Bangladesh score 246 against Ireland

Bangladesh scored 246-9 against Ireland in their first one-day international of the three-match series at County Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday.
Only Mushfiqur Rahim could get past 50-run mark while few others got set and get out as the Tigers ended their innings under 250.
Mushfiq, who enjoyed his 36th birthday, scored 61 off 70, got out in the 45 th over while attempting to accelerate the run-rate.
After losing the toss Bangladesh lost opener Litton Kumer Das in the very first over for a golden duck and his partner captain Tamim Iqbal followed him with 14.
Visitors looked to be in trouble under the windy condition on a lively pitch but Shakib al Hasan counter attacked to weather the storm. However, he got out for 20 off 21 but two young guns Najmul Hossain and Towhid Hridoy could steady the ship.
Najmul looked solid before getting out in a tame manner when he tried to pull a Curtis Campher delivery to be caught at deep to the solitary fielder in the boundary line.
Hridoy also got out on 27 and left his side on a precarious 122-5.
But Mushfiq made sure Bangladesh comfortably get past 200 and Mehidy, who made 27 off 34 balls, aided him to knit a vital 65-run stand.
Bangladesh should also thank later order batters Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam, who scord 14 and 16 consecutively, to add some runs.