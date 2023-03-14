Bangladesh clean sweep England 3-0

Bangladesh edged England in a thrilling encounter, winning the third Twenty20 by 16 runs and sealing their first ever clean sweep over the English side in any format at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A scintillating 73 off 57 balls from Liton Das and an unbeaten 47 off 36 balls from the consistent Najmul Hossain Shanto took Bangladesh to 158-1 in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

England’s reply was well on track thanks to Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, who added 95 runs for the second wicket off 76 balls.