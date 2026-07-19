Cricket

Bangladesh clinch T20 series against Zimbabwe

AFP
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza flips the coin as Bangladesh skipper Towhid Hridoy watches before the start of third T20I match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on 19 July 2026Facebook page Zimbabwe Cricket

Opener Tanzid Hasan struck an unbeaten 66 for Bangladesh in a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday that clinched the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

Success at Queens Sports Club was a welcome relief for the visitors after suffering an innings defeat in a one-off Test, then a 2-1 loss in a one-day international series on an all-formats tour.

Zimbabwe won the toss and posted 143-7 thanks to Dion Myers (73) and Brian Bennett (47), with no other batter reaching double figures.

Bangladesh then reached 144-6 with two balls to spare. Tanzid Hasan received valuable support from Parvez Hossain Emon and captain Towhid Hridoy.

Emon and Hridoy contributed 24 runs each before becoming victims of off-spinner Sikandar Raza, the 40-year-old Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder.
After winning the player of the match and series awards, Tanzid Hasan said: "My approach was not to play too hard. Rather, watch the ball and play on merit."

Raza said: "I feared our total was about 10 runs short of what we needed to win the match and the series. I also believe we could have fielded a little better."

Batting at No. 3, Myers struck two sixes and seven fours before flicking a ball to mid-wicket and calling for a second run.

The decision backfired when Rishad Hossain swiftly threw the ball to wicket-keeper Emon and Myers was run out.

After the early loss of opener Saif Hassan (4) in Bangladesh''s response, left-hand batter Hasan took control to claim his 13th T20 half-century. His unbeaten 58-ball knock included four sixes and a single four.
Brief scores

Zimbabwe 143-7 in 20 overs (D. Myers 73, B. Bennett 47) v Bangladesh 144-6 in 19.4 overs (Tanzid Hasan 66 not out)

Result: Bangladesh won by four wickets

Series: Bangladesh won 2-1

Toss: Zimbabwe

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