Bangladesh clinch T20 series against Zimbabwe

Opener Tanzid Hasan struck an unbeaten 66 for Bangladesh in a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday that clinched the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

Success at Queens Sports Club was a welcome relief for the visitors after suffering an innings defeat in a one-off Test, then a 2-1 loss in a one-day international series on an all-formats tour.

Zimbabwe won the toss and posted 143-7 thanks to Dion Myers (73) and Brian Bennett (47), with no other batter reaching double figures.