Bangladesh thump Sri Lanka by eight wickets, clinch T20I series 2-1
Bangladesh capped off their tour of Sri Lanka with a commanding eight-wicket win in the third and final T20I, sealing the series 2-1. A sensational spell of 4 for 11 from Mahedi Hasan restricted the hosts to 132 for 7, before a six-laden unbeaten 73 from Tanzid Hasan powered the visitors to victory with 21 balls to spare at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Chasing 133, Bangladesh suffered a shaky start as Parvez Hossain Emon was trapped lbw by Nuwan Thushara on the very first ball, registering his second consecutive duck. The early jitters nearly worsened when Liton Das was given out in the next over, but a successful review saved him after replays showed a yorker from Asitha Fernando was missing the stumps.
Liton and Tanzid steadied the innings quickly, ensuring a brisk yet safe powerplay. With regular boundaries and sharp running between the wickets, the pair kept the required rate in check. Bangladesh reached 47 at the end of six overs, well ahead in the chase.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka introduced himself into the attack in search of a breakthrough, but Tanzid took him apart with two towering sixes over long-on. In the very next over, the left-hander launched Jeffrey Vandersay into the stands over deep midwicket.
Sri Lanka finally broke the stand in the ninth over when Kamindu Mendis had Liton caught at backward square leg by PHKD Mendis. Liton’s composed 32 off 26 balls, which included two fours and a six, ended with the score at 74.
Unfazed by the dismissal, Tanzid carried on with authority. He brought up his fifth T20I half-century off just 27 balls, hammering Vandersay for a six and a four. Tanzid hit six over boundaries and a boundary and remained unbeaten on 73 off 47 balls. He found a reliable partner in Towhid Hridoy, and the duo ensured there were no further hiccups. Together, they stitched an unbroken partnership of 59 runs to take Bangladesh home in 16.3 overs.
Hridoy scored an unbeaten 27 off 25 balls.
Earlier in the evening, Mahedi Hasan ripped through the Sri Lankan batting with his career best bowling performance in T20Is . The hosts were reduced to 34 for 3 inside five overs, with both Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera back in the hut cheaply. Chandimal (4) also fell to Mahedi, while the off-spinner later removed captain Asalanka (13) and the well-set Pathum Nissanka (33 off 24), who was Sri Lanka's top scorer.
Despite a brief resistance from Kamindu Mendis (21 off 15) and Dasun Shanaka (35* off 25), Sri Lanka’s innings never fully recovered. Shanaka’s late fireworks in the final over off Shoriful Islam, which fetched 22 runs, gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.
But Tanzid's blistering knock ensured it was Bangladesh’s night. Bangladesh clinched their first series win on Sri Lankan soil in any format during this trip—having earlier lost both the Tests and ODIs.
Mahedi Hasan was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning figures of 4 for 11 and Liton Das was player of the series for his 114 runs.