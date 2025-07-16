Bangladesh thump Sri Lanka by eight wickets, clinch T20I series 2-1

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka introduced himself into the attack in search of a breakthrough, but Tanzid took him apart with two towering sixes over long-on. In the very next over, the left-hander launched Jeffrey Vandersay into the stands over deep midwicket.

Sri Lanka finally broke the stand in the ninth over when Kamindu Mendis had Liton caught at backward square leg by PHKD Mendis. Liton’s composed 32 off 26 balls, which included two fours and a six, ended with the score at 74.

Unfazed by the dismissal, Tanzid carried on with authority. He brought up his fifth T20I half-century off just 27 balls, hammering Vandersay for a six and a four. Tanzid hit six over boundaries and a boundary and remained unbeaten on 73 off 47 balls. He found a reliable partner in Towhid Hridoy, and the duo ensured there were no further hiccups. Together, they stitched an unbroken partnership of 59 runs to take Bangladesh home in 16.3 overs.

Hridoy scored an unbeaten 27 off 25 balls.