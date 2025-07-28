GD filed against Taskin for allegedly beating up, intimidating friend

A general diary (GD) has been filed against national cricketer Taskin Ahmed over beating up a friend and intimidating him.

The incident took place in the capital's Mirpur Sunday night and the complaint was filed with Mirpur Model police station at night.

No officials of the police station wanted to spoke on the issue. However, a source from the police station confirmed that a complaint has been filed against Taskin. Investigations have already launched over the complaint.