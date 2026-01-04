Australian cricket great Martyn out of coma in 'miracle'

Australian Test great Damien Martyn has woken from an induced coma following meningitis, with ex-teammate Adam Gilchrist on Sunday calling it "a miracle".

The 54-year-old Martyn, who played 67 Tests between 1992 and 2006 and 208 one-day internationals, fell seriously ill late last month and was rushed to hospital.

The former batsman was diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours," Gilchrist said.

"He is now able to talk and respond to treatment.

"He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle."