KKR drop Litton

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped Bangladesh’s star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das just after one game.
Kolkata, who have been struggling with opener and wicketkeeper, opted for N Jagadeesan and included Namibian all-rounder David Wiese in the playing eleven against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Litton, however, is named as one of the five substitute players and may appear as an impact player later in the match.
Litton made a poor IPL debut on Thursday as he scored just run a ball four opening the batting and also missed stumping in the crucial moment in the low scoring match against Delhi Capitals.