Tamim or Hridoy-who is going to be the leading run-scorer?

Fortune Barishal will lock horns with Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tomorrow at Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium. While Comilla will eye their fifth and third straight BPL title and Barishal their maiden trophy, many cricket lovers will keep an eye on another contest. Young Towhid Hridoy or experienced Tamim Iqbal—who is going to be the top scorer of this edition of BPL is going to be decided in the final match.

Barishal’s Tamim currently has a slim lead of 6 runs over Comilla’s Hridoy in the race.

Tamim is the leading scorer of this BPL with 453 runs in 14 innings while Hridoy scored 447 runs in 13 innings. Tamim toppled Hridoy while scoring 10 runs in the second qualifier on Wednesday. However, Hridoy's 447 came with an average of 40.63 and strike rate of 149.49 while Tamim scored with an average of 34.84 and strike rate of 125.48.