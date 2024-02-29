Tamim or Hridoy-who is going to be the leading run-scorer?
Fortune Barishal will lock horns with Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tomorrow at Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium. While Comilla will eye their fifth and third straight BPL title and Barishal their maiden trophy, many cricket lovers will keep an eye on another contest. Young Towhid Hridoy or experienced Tamim Iqbal—who is going to be the top scorer of this edition of BPL is going to be decided in the final match.
Barishal’s Tamim currently has a slim lead of 6 runs over Comilla’s Hridoy in the race.
Tamim is the leading scorer of this BPL with 453 runs in 14 innings while Hridoy scored 447 runs in 13 innings. Tamim toppled Hridoy while scoring 10 runs in the second qualifier on Wednesday. However, Hridoy's 447 came with an average of 40.63 and strike rate of 149.49 while Tamim scored with an average of 34.84 and strike rate of 125.48.
Tawhid became the first Bangladeshi batter to score over 400 runs maintaining a strike rate above 140 in any edition of BPL. He also hit the highest 24 over boundaries in the current BPL, which is also the highest ever by any Bangladeshi batter.
Apart from these two, Comilla's Liton Das and Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim who are fourth and fifth highest run getter in this BPL cannot also be completely tossed out of the race.
Liton notched up 375 runs in 13 innings with an average of 28.84 and strike rate of 130.66. The Comilla captain had a horrible start of the tournament scoring only 37 runs in the first five matches but turned the table since then scoring three fifties in the next 8 innings.
Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim is not far away from Liton. He scored 367 runs in 14 innings at an average of 33.36 and strike rate of 123.56.
Third highest run getter is Tanzid Hasan who scored 384 in 12 innings at an average of 32 and strike 135.68. Tanzid’s Chattogram lost in the eliminator.