Hafeez steers Pakistan to thrilling win over England

Mohammad Hafeez scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford on Tuesday to tie the series 1-1.

Sent into bat, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali (54) put on 100 for the third wicket, before restricting England to 185 for eight despite a superb 61 from Moeen Ali.

England will now prepare for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia that starts in Southampton on Friday.

Hafeez smashed six sixes in his 52-ball 86, his joint highest in Twenty20 Internationals and the most by a Pakistan batsman against England in the shortest format.