Hafeez steers Pakistan to thrilling win over England

Reuters
Manchester, England
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan celebrate taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan in third international T20 match.
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan celebrate taking the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan in third international T20 match.Reuters

Mohammad Hafeez scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford on Tuesday to tie the series 1-1.

Sent into bat, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali (54) put on 100 for the third wicket, before restricting England to 185 for eight despite a superb 61 from Moeen Ali.

England will now prepare for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia that starts in Southampton on Friday.

Hafeez smashed six sixes in his 52-ball 86, his joint highest in Twenty20 Internationals and the most by a Pakistan batsman against England in the shortest format.

Advertisement

The home bowlers again battled with their lengths and a number of full tosses were crashed to the boundary.

Haider became the first Pakistan player to score a Twenty20 half-century on debut when he brought up his milestone from 28 deliveries and his century stand with Hafeez came off 10 overs.

England were in early trouble in their reply when opener Jonny Bairstow was bowled by a Shaheen Afridi (2-28) yorker for a duck.

Advertisement

In-form captain Eoin Morgan was run out for 10 as partner Tom Banton refused a run, and when the latter was leg before wicket to Haris Rauf for 46 from 31 deliveries, England were teetering at 69 for four.

Moeen and Sam Billings (26) put on 57 for the fifth wicket, and the former kept his side in the game with some power hitting, leaving them needing 20 from the last two overs.

But a brilliant penultimate over from seamer Wahab Riaz (2-26) went for just three runs, including the wicket of Moeen, whose scored 61 off 33 balls.

The first match in the series was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second by five wickets.

More News

Root left out of England T20 squad for Australia series

Joe Root

Liton wants to replicate Zimbabwe form in Sri Lanka series

Liton Das during net session

Masterful Morgan leads England to victory against Pakistan

Eoin Morgan in action on 30 August

Al-Amin looks to make Test comeback in Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh`s Al-Amin Hossain bowls at nets during a training session ahead of their first WT20 match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 15 March 2016. Photo: AFP