Hasaranga, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka defeat Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

Wanindu Hasaranga's 71-run knock backed up by an all-round bowling performance saw Sri Lanka defeat Ireland by 70 runs in Group A of the ongoing ICC Men's T20I World Cup here at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, Sri Lanka has progressed to the Super 12s from Group A. The match between Ireland and Namibia on Friday is now a shootout, and the winner will progress to the Super 12s stage of the ongoing T20I World Cup.