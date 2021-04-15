Heath Streak responsible for Zimbabwe cricket’s ‘darkest day’

Heath Streak was Wednesday blasted as “selfish and greedy” after being handed an eight-year ban for corruption in a scandal described as “the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket”.

Former national captain and coach Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code related to betting.

He disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.