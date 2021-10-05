Hetmyer steers Delhi to top of IPL table

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer produced a match-winning cameo as Delhi Capitals edged out Chennai Super Kings by three wickets to go top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table on Monday.

Chasing 137 for victory, Delhi depended on a brisk 39 by Shikhar Dhawan and Hetmyer's 18-ball 28 to achieve their target with two balls to spare in Dubai.