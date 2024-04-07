Buttler trumps Kohli in battle of IPL tons as Rajasthan win

Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 100 to trump Virat Kohli's first century of the IPL season as Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Saturday.

England's Buttler reached his ton, from 58 balls, with a six in his 100th IPL match when Rajasthan needed one for victory in their chase of 184, with five balls to spare in Jaipur.

Buttler, who struck form after he scored 35 across the previous three matches, put on 148 runs for the second wicket with skipper Sanju Samson, who made 69.

"Had a little bit of luck, did not time it well, just got over the rope, delighted with the win," Buttler said of his winning hit over the deep mid-wicket fence.