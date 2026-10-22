Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable victory over England in the third match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 on Thursday, chasing down a massive target of 430 after Harry Brook’s record-breaking double century powered England to 429/4 in Rawalpindi.

With this remarkable victory, Sri Lanka scripted history by completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, gunning down England’s massive target of 430 in a sensational contest.