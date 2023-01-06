Sylhet cruise to 8-wicket win over Chattogram

Local pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara took one wicket each for Chattogram.
Earlier, Chattogram posted a mere 89-9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.
Afif Hossain top scored with 25 off 23 balls while pacer Rejaur Rahman claimed 4-14 for Sylhet.
The match began 30 minutes ahead of schedule after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) changed the match time at 12:30pm.
The trouble began for Chattogram from the powerplay, where they lost Mehedi Maruf (11) and Darwish Rasool (three) to reach 21-2 after six overs.
Things worsened for Chattogram when skipper Shuvagata Hom (one) departed in the seventh over, becoming Rejaur’s first victim of the day.
Chattogram’s overseas middle-order batters, Pakistan’s Usman Khan (two) and India’s Unmukt Chand (five), also departed cheaply to Rejaur.
Afif looked like the only batter who could’ve pushed Chattogram’s total beyond 100.
But once he departed as the eighth batter after getting caught behind the wicket against Mohammad Amir in the 16th over, Chattogram’s hopes of posting a decent total disappeared.
In reply, Sylhet lost opener Colin Ackermann for one to Mrittunjoy in the third over.
Shanto and Zakir then joined hands and formed a 63-run partnership off 45 balls which all but ensured Sylhet’s victory.
Pushpakumara trapped Zakir leg before wicket to break the stand.
The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (six) then came to the middle and together with Shanto took Sylhet home with no further damage.
In the second match of the day, defending champions Comilla Victorians will face Rangpur Riders.
The match will take place at the same venue and begin on 7:00pm.