Sylhet cruise to 8-wicket win over Chattogram

Najmul Hossain Shanto hit an unbeaten 43 as Sylhet Strikers cruised to an eight-wicket win over hapless Chattogram Challengers in the opening match of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Shanto’s 41-ball knock and Zakir Hasan’s 27 off 21 balls took Sylhet to 90-2 in just 12.3 overs.