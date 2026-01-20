We don’t know where or whom we’ll play: Litton on T20 World Cup

However, the mental strain caused by the uncertainty was evident in Litton’s words, “If you knew who would be in your group, which country you were going to, it would help. Right now, the things that matter are not in my hands or ours. You already know which 15 players are in the squad. Even those 15 players still don’t know which country we will go to or who we will play against. From where I stand, I’m uncertain—everyone is uncertain. I think at this moment, the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain.”

After Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided not to travel to India for the World Cup and wants the matches to be played in Sri Lanka. Asked whether he agreed with the board’s decision, Litton said he did not want to comment.