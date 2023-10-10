Shakib breaks century opening stand

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field bowl first in their second match in the ICC World Cup against England in Dharmasala.

Mahedi Hasan replaces experienced Mahmudullah while England brings Reece Topley in for Mooen Ali.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley