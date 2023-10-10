Shakib breaks century opening stand

Root dropped
Taskin almost got a wicket upon his return but Towhid Hridoy failed to hold the catch at midwicket despite a very good dive
Root reaches fifty
The right-handed batter strikes Shoriful to backward square leg for four and reach his fifty off 44 balls
4, 6,6,4 for Malan
Malan takes on Miraz in the 33rd over in the last four balls. England 221-1 (33 overs)
Malan reaches century
The left-handed batter dabs Shakib for a single and reaches his sixth ODI century. All of those came in last two years. He is the leading run scorer for England in last four years.
England 193/1(31 overs)
A welcome drinks break for Bangladesh as England set for a big total
Malan-Root stand reaches 50
It took 55 balls for the pair and created a launching pad for late assault as England are on 165-1 after 27 overs.
Root paddle sweeps Mustafiz for six
After apparently few quite overs Root took charge on Mustafiz in the 27th over. He took early ramp position and scoped the fourth ball to six over fine leg.
England reach 150-run mark
Root pushed the second ball of the 25th over bowled by Mehidy to long on for an easy single. England reach 150.
Mustafiz bowls another tight over
The pacer gave away just two singles in the 24th over
Mustafiz concedes just three runs in the 23rd over
England 143-1. Malan 75 (63) and Root 14(16)
Mustafiz resumes bowling
With a sigh of relief of the Bangladeshi fans, the bowler resumes bowling and yielded a dot ball against Root
Mustafiz tumbles at his follow-through
Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was brought back into the attack to bowl the 23rd over but as he went to his final delivery stride he tumbles awkwardly. He limped and looks to be struggling as physio rushed in.
Boundary less over from Shakib
Shakib bowls a tight over conceding just four runs. He is the pick of the bowlers by far with 7-0-31-1.
Root survives
Just for a moment it looked Joe Root was giving a catch to bowler Mehidy Hasan in the fourth ball of the 21st over but the ball somehow went over the off-spinner's outstretched hand
England 128/1 after 20 overs
Despite the fall of wickets England picking up regular boundaries as Malan strikes boundaries to Taskin and Shakib in consecutive overs.
Shakib provides breakthrough
Shaib gets rid of Bairstow. A straight delivery turned a little to breach the defence of Bairstow who is bowled for 52 off 59 at his 100th ODI. England 115-1 (17.5 overs)
England dealing with boundaries
Malan strikes consecutive fours in the first two balls of the 17th over bowled by Shoriful. England have so far struck 17 boundaries and two sixes. Only four overs were boundary-less, Shakib bowled three of them
Malan welcomes Shoriful with a boundary
Shoriful bowled from over the wicket and Malan pulled away the shortish ball
England reach hundred without loss
England reach the three figure off 15.3 overs. Setting for a huge total.
Fifty for Malan
English southpaw Malan reached his half century off 39 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes.
England 89/0 after 14 overs.
Decent over from Shakib, England 61 after 10
Shakib conceded just two runs. Beats Bairstow with a flick. England batters cruising.
9 boundaries in 9 overs
England batters are dealing with boundaries. Two more fours from Bairstow against new bowler Mahedi. England 59-0 off 9 overs.
Six and four for Malan!
Malan strikes four and six against Mustafiz in consecutive deliveries. England 43-0 after 7 overs.
Bangladesh lose a review
Bangladesh reviewed a decision for caught behind in the fifth over bowled by Mustafizur. TV replay shows the ball missed the bat and touched Malan's shoulder.
England 25/0 (5 overs)
Malan 14*
Bairstow 11*
England 10/0 after two overs
Good comeback from Taskin after conceding a boundary in the first delivery. England 10 for 0 after two overs
Five runs from first over
Mustafizur opens the bowl, concedes five runs in the first over.
Eng: 5/0
Bairstow 1*
Malan 4*
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field bowl first in their second match in the ICC World Cup against England in Dharmasala.
Mahedi Hasan replaces experienced Mahmudullah while England brings Reece Topley in for Mooen Ali.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley