Mustafiz returns as Comilla sent to bat first by Khulna

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Comilla Victorians pacer Mustafizur Rahman during a training session at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 28 January, 2023Comilla Victorians Facebook page

Khulna Tigers invited Comilla Victorians to bat first in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Khulna, who suffered a 24-run defeat against Dhaka Dominators in their last match, have made one change to their XI, dropping Pakistan’s Amad Butt in favour of Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie.

Comilla pacer Mustafizur Rahman has recovered from his injury and returned to the playing XI, replacing Abu Hider.

Defending champions Comilla have won their last four matches and are currently third in the points-table with four wins from seven games.

Khulna, on the other hand, are fifth in the seven-team table with two wins from six games.

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Nahid Rana

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes(c), Johnson Charles, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rahman

