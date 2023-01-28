Mustafiz returns as Comilla sent to bat first by Khulna

Comilla pacer Mustafizur Rahman has recovered from his injury and returned to the playing XI, replacing Abu Hider.
Defending champions Comilla have won their last four matches and are currently third in the points-table with four wins from seven games.
Khulna, on the other hand, are fifth in the seven-team table with two wins from six games.
Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Nahid Rana
Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes(c), Johnson Charles, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rahman