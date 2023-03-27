Rony, Liton power Bangladesh to 207-5 in rain-hit Chattogram T20

Rain kept Bangladesh from playing out their 20 overs, as their innings finished on a daunting 207-5 in 19.2 overs in the first Twenty20 against Ireland thanks to the maiden half-century from Rony Talukdar and a whirlwind innings from Liton Das.

Rony made 67 off 38 balls, the third fastest fifty for a Bangladeshi, while Liton struck a quickfire 47 off 23 balls and Shamim Hossain chipped in with a 30 off 20 balls at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

This is the third time the Tigers have gone over the 200-run mark in a T20I.

Rain robbed Bangladesh the chance to break their highest total record, which is 215-5 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018.