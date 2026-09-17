Khaled had forgotten about the hat-trick

It was so close! To be more precise, it fell short by just one ball. What was it? Khaled Ahmed’s chance to become the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in county cricket.

Playing for Kent against Lancashire in the ongoing four-day County Championship Division Two match, Khaled took two wickets with the final two balls of Lancashire’s first innings.

He needed to take a wicket with the first ball of Kent’s second innings to complete the hat-trick. Instead, he got his wicket with the second ball. Khaled, however, was happy with what he achieved. Interestingly, he had apparently forgotten all about the hat-trick!