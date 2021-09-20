Hope NZ pullout won't have a lasting impact: Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has called Pakistan a special place for cricket and is hoping that the pullout of the Kiwis from the white-ball series in the country won't have a lasting impact.

"They were obviously over there, ready to go to the ground. It is a sudden thing that happened. I certainly hope there is no lasting impact from it because it is a special place for cricket to be and there have been a lot of strides forward to see cricket go back into Pakistan and play there safely. We have seen that happen on a number of occasions, so hopefully, there is plenty more cricket there to come," Williamson was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.