Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

India's Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.

The former captain is playing his 113th T20 international for India since making his debut in the shorter format in 2010.