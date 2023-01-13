Iftikhar storm powers Barishal to 202 against Chattogram

Chattogram’s other pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury had an even worse day at the office, conceding 53 runs for just one wicket.

Sent to bat, Barishal got off to a rollicking start courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The all-rounder was promoted to open the innings to take attack to the opposition in the powerplay. Miraz did exactly that, hitting Jayed for a three consecutive fours in the opening over.

He then hit Taijul Islam for a six in the third over but lost his wicket the same over, by top-edging a sweep shot and getting caught by Ziaur Rahman, departing for 24 off 12 balls.