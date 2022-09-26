Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to become India's second highest international run-scorer

Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-scorer for India in international cricket.

The star batter accomplished this feat in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. In the match, Kohli was in full flow, switching from attacker to anchor, from anchor to attacker at will. He struck 63 runs in 48 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. His strike rate was also pretty solid at 131.25.

Now, Kohli has a total of 24,078 runs in 471 matches across 525 innings at an average of 53.62. His best individual score in cricket is 254*. A total of 71 centuries have come from his bat along with 125 half-centuries.