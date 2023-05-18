Livingstone belts 94 in vain as Punjab's play-off hopes fade

Delhi Capitals survived a blazing 94 by Liam Livingstone for a consolation 15-run win on Wednesday to push Punjab Kings to the brink of IPL elimination on Wednesday.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide Punjab to 213-2, a total that was threatened by Livingstone's 48-ball blitz in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

Livingstone and Atharva Taide put on a 78-run stand. After Taide retired out on 55, the rest of the batting fell flat.